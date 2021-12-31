Mel B made MBE for work with domestic violence charity

An error occurred. Please try again.

Melanie Brown of the Spice Girls has been made an MBE for her work with domestic violence charity Women’s Aid.

The pop superstar, known to fans as Mel B or Scary Spice, was named in the New Year Honours for services to charitable causes and vulnerable women.

Earlier this year, the 46-year-old starred in a short film exploring domestic violence through dance.

The Spice Girls perform during the 2012 Olympics closing ceremony (David Davies/PA)

The video, which was directed by and featured the music of composer Fabio D’Andrea, saw her recreating a woman’s escape from an abusive relationship and was inspired by the stories she heard while a Women’s Aid patron.

The dance was choreographed by Ashley Wallen, who has worked with stars including Kylie Minogue and Mariah Carey and on The Greatest Showman film starring Hugh Jackman.

Brown split from film producer ex-husband Stephen Belafonte in 2018 after a decade.

She claimed in her 2018 memoir Brutally Honest that she had suffered abuse – allegations Belafonte has repeatedly denied.

Brown, originally from Leeds, won five Brit Awards and scored nine UK number one singles alongside her fellow Spice Girls – Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton, Melanie Chisholm and Geri Horner.

Melanie Brown with her former husband Stephen Belafonte (Rick Findler/PA)

After the group went on hiatus in 2000, she established herself as a TV personality and talent show judge, with appearances on The X Factor, Celebrity Juice and America’s Got Talent.

The girl group reunited in 2019 for a tour of the UK and Ireland, although Beckham did not join her former bandmates.

Brown is only the second Spice Girl whose services have been celebrated through the British honours system.

Beckham was made an OBE by the Duke of Cambridge in April 2017 in recognition of her 17-year career as a fashion designer outside of the band.