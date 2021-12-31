Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mel B made MBE for work with domestic violence charity

By Press Association
December 31, 2021, 10:35 pm
Melanie Brown won five Brit Awards and scored nine UK number one singles alongside her fellow Spice Girls (Andrew Timms/PA)
Melanie Brown won five Brit Awards and scored nine UK number one singles alongside her fellow Spice Girls (Andrew Timms/PA)

Melanie Brown of the Spice Girls has been made an MBE for her work with domestic violence charity Women’s Aid.

The pop superstar, known to fans as Mel B or Scary Spice, was named in the New Year Honours for services to charitable causes and vulnerable women.

Earlier this year, the 46-year-old starred in a short film exploring domestic violence through dance.

London Olympic Games – Day 16
The Spice Girls perform during the 2012 Olympics closing ceremony (David Davies/PA)

The video, which was directed by and featured the music of composer Fabio D’Andrea, saw her recreating a woman’s escape from an abusive relationship and was inspired by the stories she heard while a Women’s Aid patron.

The dance was choreographed by Ashley Wallen, who has worked with stars including Kylie Minogue and Mariah Carey and on The Greatest Showman film starring Hugh Jackman.

Brown split from film producer ex-husband Stephen Belafonte in 2018 after a decade.

She claimed in her 2018 memoir Brutally Honest that she had suffered abuse – allegations Belafonte has repeatedly denied.

Brown, originally from Leeds, won five Brit Awards and scored nine UK number one singles alongside her fellow Spice Girls – Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton, Melanie Chisholm and Geri Horner.

Serious Fun Children’s Network London Gala – London
Melanie Brown with her former husband Stephen Belafonte (Rick Findler/PA)

After the group went on hiatus in 2000, she established herself as a TV personality and talent show judge, with appearances on The X Factor, Celebrity Juice and America’s Got Talent.

The girl group reunited in 2019 for a tour of the UK and Ireland, although Beckham did not join her former bandmates.

Brown is only the second Spice Girl whose services have been celebrated through the British honours system.

Beckham was made an OBE by the Duke of Cambridge in April 2017 in recognition of her 17-year career as a fashion designer outside of the band.

