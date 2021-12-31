Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pioneering director Horace Ove given knighthood in New Year Honours

By Press Association
December 31, 2021, 10:51 pm
Pioneering director Horace Ove has been given a knighthood in the New Year Honours (Kaz Ove/PA)
Pioneering director Horace Ove has said his knighthood is “testament to how far we have come and in many respects how far we still have to go” after being recognised in the New Year Honours.

The 82-year-old, who was born in Trinidad, is credited by Guinness World Records as being the first black British film-maker to direct a feature-length picture, with Pressure in 1976.

He becomes a knight for services to media.

His ground-breaking debut depicts the life of London teenager Tony, who joins the Black Power movement in the 1970s.

It was held back from release by the British Film Institute (BFI) before later receiving critical acclaim.

In a statement to the PA news agency, Sir Horace said: “I’m greatly honoured to receive this recognition for my work.

“Chronicling the lives, battles, art and culture of the African and Caribbean diaspora in Britain and around the world has been a lifelong journey and passion.

“This award is testament to how far we have come and in many respects how far we still have to go. One Love.”

He began his directing career in the 1960s after arriving in London from his Caribbean home.

He directed short films The Art Of The Needle in 1966 and Baldwin’s Nigger in 1969.

He is also noted for his BBC documentary Reggae in 1970, which explored the musical genre, and 1979’s A Hole In Babylon, which tells the story of the 1975 Spaghetti House Siege – a botched robbery in London’s Knightsbridge.

In 2018 he received the Special Jury Prize at the British Independent Film Awards.

The judges said: “Ove may (regretfully) not be a household name but, as the man whom the Guinness Book of Records credits as the first black British film-maker to direct a feature film, his contribution to cinema in the UK has certainly been significant.

“In a year where Windrush has been plastered across newspaper headlines, it seems fitting that the jury have chosen to honour one of the generation’s proudest voices.”

