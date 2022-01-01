Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Woman detained after child’s death in Oldham

By Press Association
January 1, 2022, 3:53 am
A police officer in a vest from the back (Nick Potts/PA)
A police officer in a vest from the back (Nick Potts/PA)

A woman has been detained following the death of a child in Oldham.

Greater Manchester Police said in a statement its officers were called by the ambulance service about 6.20pm on Friday to an incident at a property on Elm Road in the Limeside area.

Police said “a child was sadly pronounced dead at the scene” and an investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding the death.

No further details about the child were available.

A woman in her 30s has been detained under the Mental Health Act, the force added.

Detective Superintendent Chris Packer said: “Our thoughts are with the child’s loved ones at this heart-breaking time. Specialist officers will offer them support.

“Our investigation is in the early stages and we’d ask anyone with information to contact us or Crimestoppers immediately.

“Due to previous police contact, this incident has been referred to our Professional Standards Branch and will be referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

“This sad news is bound to cause distress in the community but I would like to offer reassurance that we are doing everything we can to establish the circumstances.”

Those with information are asked to contact police on 0161 856 3656 quoting 2284 31/12/21 or to do so anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal