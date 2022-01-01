Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Robert Redford and Ryan Reynolds continue feud to be Betty White’s ‘crush’

By Press Association
January 1, 2022, 4:21 am
Robert Redford and Ryan Reynolds (Rebecca Naden/Peter Byrne/PA)
Robert Redford and Ryan Reynolds (Rebecca Naden/Peter Byrne/PA)

The competition between Ryan Reynolds and Robert Redford to be Betty White’s celebrity “crush” lives on, despite her death aged 99.

Before her death, the veteran US actress joked about both men’s affection for her.

In an interview with People ahead of what would have been her 100th birthday on January 17, she teased Reynolds, saying: “I’ve heard Ryan can’t get over his thing for me but Robert Redford is The One.”

Obit Betty White
Before her death the veteran US actress joked about both men’s affection for her (Rene Macura/AP)

The Deadpool actor later tweeted his dismay about the news.

Posting a link to the article on Twitter he wrote: “I’m absolutely sick of the media exploiting past relationships just to drive clicks.

But paying tribute to White following her death on New Year’s Ever, Redford confirmed that White’s feelings for him were mutual.

“Betty lived life devoted to her craft and her love of animals,” he said.

“She made us all laugh, including me. I had a crush on her too!”

Reynolds, who starred alongside White in the 2009 romantic comedy The Proposal, also paid an emotional tribute to her, sharing a photo to Instagram of her smiling and giving the camera a thumbs-up.

He wrote: “The world looks different now. She was great at defying expectation.

“She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough.

“We’ll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal