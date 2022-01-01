Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dinosaurs and samba bands to perform at scaled-down return of New Year parade

By Press Association
January 1, 2022, 10:53 am
People take part in the New Year’s Day Parade in London in 2018 (Yui Mok/PA)
People take part in the New Year’s Day Parade in London in 2018 (Yui Mok/PA)

Dinosaurs, samba bands and chart-topping singers are preparing to strut the streets of central London for a scaled-down return of the New Year’s Day Parade.

The Voice UK winner Molly Hocking, indie musician Michael Armstrong and West End star Marisha Wallace will entertain a live audience at the event in Waterloo Place, which will also be live-streamed, from 1pm.

After being cancelled last year due to coronavirus restrictions, the parade, which previously saw more than 600,000 people flood the city centre, will be ticketed and limited to 600 spectators.

Performers representing 22 countries and all 32 London boroughs will take to the stage just south of the River Thames, rather than parading along the usual West End route between Piccadilly and Whitehall.

London New Year’s Day Parade 2020
Performers in the 2020 New Year’s Day Parade (Victoria Jones/PA). 

They include samba reggae band Bloco Fogo, City of London Brass Band and Stormtrooper dancers Boogie Storm, along with dancing lions, dragons and drummers from the London Chinatown Chinese Association, and dinosaurs and monsters created by Creature Events designers.

Parade executive director Bob Bone said the event will be “very, very different” this year because of coronavirus.

He told Sky News: “We’re really a TV show this year with a live audience.

“The audience is all ticketed and it’s completely sold out, it has been for quite a while, so don’t anybody try and come into it – but do watch it on TV, it goes out at 1pm.

“We’ve got loads of the usual participants in the arena-based shows this year – marching bands, samba dancers, people from Carnival del Pueblo, with all the Latin American countries represented.

“We’ve taken the advantage that we have this year of having an arena-based static show by building a stage as well into our arena so that we can bring in some very talented singers and dancers and so on.”

New Year 2017 celebrations
Participants in the 2017 New Year’s Day Parade hold an inflatable caricature of the Lord Mayor of London (Jonathan Brady/PA) 

He added: “We’re pretty sure it’s going to be a very, very exciting and, we hope, successful event.”

Mr Bone said each year London boroughs compete for charity prizes, and the event has raised “the best part of £2 million” for local charities in the capital over the years.

London’s New Year’s Day Parade launched in 1987 and attendance peaked in 2020 when around 650,000 spectators took to the streets.

This year, viewers can watch the parade on the London Live streaming service or via the parade’s website.

