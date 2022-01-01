Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Suspected drug-driver arrested after 14-year-old killed in New Year’s Eve crash

By Press Association
January 1, 2022, 2:11 pm
Flowers attached to traffic lights at a pedestrian crossing near Rowley Regis station in the West Midlands, after the death of a 14-year-old girl who was hit by a car on New Year’s Eve (Matthew Cooper/PA)
Flowers attached to traffic lights at a pedestrian crossing near Rowley Regis station in the West Midlands, after the death of a 14-year-old girl who was hit by a car on New Year’s Eve (Matthew Cooper/PA)

A 14-year-old girl died in a New Year’s Eve crash which led to the arrest of a suspected drug-driver.

West Midlands Police said the teenager was hit by a grey Mercedes in Rowley Regis at about 4.45pm.

Paramedics attended the scene in Station Road, near Rowley Regis railway station, but nothing could be done to save the girl and she was pronounced dead shortly before 5.30pm.

Rowley Regis road crash scene
Flowers attached to traffic lights at a pedestrian crossing near Rowley Regis station in the West Midlands, after the death of a 14-year-old girl who was hit by a car on New Year’s Eve (Matthew Cooper/PA)

Police said the driver stopped at the scene and was arrested on suspicion of causing death by driving while under the influence of drugs.

The suspect, a 39-year-old man, remains in police custody.

Sergeant Julie Lyman, of the region’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This is a truly awful way to start the new year and my heart goes out to the girl’s family and friends.

“We’ve started an investigation to understand what happened and the driver has been arrested as we believe he was driving while unfit through drugs.

“The investigation is clearly in the early stages and I would urge people not to speculate online about what happened.

“It’s really not helpful and can be very upsetting for the family.”

Witnesses, including those with dashcam footage of the Mercedes prior to the crash, are urged to contact police via Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website, or to email FL_COLLISION_INVEST@westmidlands.police.uk

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal