Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Bus driver receives honour for 40 years of service to Manchester community

By Press Association
January 1, 2022, 2:39 pm
Bus driver Cornel Grant said the award has not yet ‘sunk in’ (Stagecoach)
Bus driver Cornel Grant said the award has not yet ‘sunk in’ (Stagecoach)

A bus driver recognised in the New Year Honours for more than 40 years of service to his local community has said the award “won’t change” him.

Cornel Grant, currently based at Sharston Depot in Manchester, was awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) for his extensive fundraising work and efforts in organising local events.

The 68-year-old served in the Royal Fusiliers for six years, completing three tours in Northern Ireland, before joining Stagecoach in 1982.

“It’s still not really sunk in,” said Mr Grant.

Mr Grant helped to carry the Olympic torch in 2012, which he said was his ‘proudest moment’ (Stagecoach)

“People have been asking me how it’s going to change me and I’ve said it won’t, I just take each day as it comes.”

Known as Junior to his friends and colleagues, Mr Grant helped to set up the annual Moss Side Carnival in the 1970s and 1980s, before later being involved with the Anglo-Caribbean Domino League.

He also supports food banks and several charities, including the Message Trust – a Christian group – and Wood Street Mission, which both work to help children and young people, as well as Prevent Breast Cancer and the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital Charity.

Remembrance services at the War Memorial at Sharston Depot are assisted by Mr Grant and he also supports special events, including by co-ordinating Stagecoach services for Manchester’s Parklife Festival.

His work has helped to raise more than £53,000 for Stagecoach Manchester’s charity partners.

In 2013 Mr Grant helped to organise the donation of a decommissioned bus to the Moss Gardens Project, to be used as a meeting space for the local community on the former site of the Stagecoach Princess Road Depot – where he originally worked for the company – and in 2012 he supported the UK Olympic Torch Relay.

“My proudest moment was being involved in the Olympic Torch Relay in 2012, I got to meet a lot of celebrities, including Jamie Oliver who was on my bus, and he even recognised me in the stadium,” said Mr Grant.

“I’m really pleased to have helped Stagecoach raise a lot of money for our charity partners in Manchester and that will continue – it’s really important for me.”

Mr Grant has helped support charities, food banks and memorial services in Manchester (Stagecoach)

Lee Wasnidge, managing director of Stagecoach Manchester, said: “We are all really proud of Junior for this amazing commendation. His encouragement, help and assistance to the many people he deals with is second to none.

“He is a real ambassador and an all-round exemplary citizen who has helped make Manchester a better place, with his years of community service in the Moss Side area and his help and assistance in keeping things moving in our business to keep buses on the road and people on the move.

“He is a true legend and all of his colleagues will be delighted at Junior receiving this well-deserved recognition.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal