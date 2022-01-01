Boy, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon named by police

An error occurred. Please try again.

A 15-year-old boy stabbed to death on Thursday has been named by police.

Zaian Aimable-Lina died at the scene of the attack in Ashburton Park, Croydon, south London, shortly after 7.30pm.

The Metropolitan Police said a post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as a stab wound to the heart.

Zaian Aimable-Lina has been named as the 15-year-old who was stabbed to death on Thursday at Ashburton Park, Croydon, south London (Metropolitan Police/PA)

A 15-year-old boy remains in custody on suspicion of murder.

A second fatal stabbing, this time of a 16-year-old boy in Yiewsley, west London, less than an hour later, made 2021 the bloodiest year on record for teenage homicides in London.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Leonard made a direct appeal for information about the local boy’s death.

He said: “My thoughts continue to be with Zaian’s family and friends as they cope with this tragic loss.

“My team are continuing to work around the clock so that we can give Zaian’s family the answers they deserve.

Police activity at Ashburton Park, Croydon, south London, following the first stabbing (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

“Zaian’s death has sent shockwaves through the local community and London as a whole.

“He was just 15 years old and had his whole life ahead of him and we need the community to work with us to bring those responsible to justice.

“No matter how insignificant you may think it, if you have information that can help, you must do the right thing and contact us immediately.”

The victim of the second stabbing has yet to be named, and no arrests have been confirmed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.