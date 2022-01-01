Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Railway employee recognised with royal honour for life-saving charity work

By Press Association
January 1, 2022, 3:53 pm
Railway employee and Samaritans volunteer Richard Holliday, known as Rich, who has been awarded the British Empire Medal for services to charity in the New Year honours list (Handout/PA)
Railway employee and Samaritans volunteer Richard Holliday, known as Rich, who has been awarded the British Empire Medal for services to charity in the New Year honours list (Handout/PA)

A railway employee has been recognised with a royal honour for his life-saving charity work.

TransPennine Express (TPE) worker and Samaritans volunteer Richard Holliday, known as Rich, has been awarded the British Empire Medal for services to charity in the Queen’s New Year Honours.

Mr Holliday, 47, works as a learning and development manager for TPE in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, and has also been recognised for championing suicide prevention on the network.

As a strong advocate for mental health awareness in the workplace, Mr Holliday is open about his own experiences and has introduced “Zoom elevenses” calls for his colleagues during the pandemic.

Mr Holliday said he felt “overwhelmed” and “thrilled” to have been recognised in the year’s first round of royal honours.

“I’m completely overwhelmed. I didn’t realise I’d been nominated but am thrilled – what an incredible honour,” he said.

“Samaritans do such important work and I am proud to do what I can for them.

“Giving back to others is so important and I’m so happy that my contribution has been recognised in this way.”

TPE managing director Matthew Golton described Mr Holliday as someone with strong “passion and energy”.

Mr Golton said: “I am so proud to see Rich recognised in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours List.

“His passion and energy are infectious, and he uses this in the best possible way, by supporting and inspiring others.”

Mr Holliday is also passionate about creating opportunities for young people, including leading TPE’s annual apprenticeship programme which gives individuals the opportunity to enrol in the Duke of Edinburgh scheme.

Between 2013 and 2018, he volunteered with Kirklees Council to support young people aged between 10 and 17 who were being held in police custody.

