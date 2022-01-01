Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Images released of men wanted over hunt clashes

By Press Association
January 1, 2022, 6:05 pm
Violence broke out at the Avon Vale Hunt on December 27 (Danny Lawson/PA)
Violence broke out at the Avon Vale Hunt on December 27 (Danny Lawson/PA)

Police have released images of three men wanted in connection with violent clashes at an annual hunt in Wiltshire.

Scuffles broke out between anti-hunting protesters and supporters at the Boxing Day meet of the Avon Vale Hunt in the village of Lacock, which this year was held on December 27.

Footage of punches being thrown and someone being hit with a placard were widely shared on social media in the wake of the meet.

Wiltshire Police have arrested three Wiltshire men aged 18, 26 and 30 on suspicion of affray and are now seeking three more.

Police are seeking this man in connection with violent clashes at the Avon Vale Hunt on December 27 (Wiltshire Police/PA)

On New Year’s Day, the force released an image of a white man wearing a dark beanie hat, black framed glasses and a blue scarf.

The second suspect is white, bald and wearing a dark coat, blue hoodie, black gloves and a large black face mask.

Suspect 2
Wiltshire Police are seeking this man (Wiltshire Police/PA)

The final man is white with short, greying hair and wearing a dark Berghaus jacket.

Anyone who recognises any of the three suspects should contact Wiltshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 54210125809.

The three men previously arrested have been released under investigation, the force said.

Suspect 3
The third man police are seeking in connection with clashes at the hunt (Wiltshire Police/PA)

Complaints have been made about the conduct of officers policing the event.

The Office of the Wiltshire Police and Crime Commissioner (OPCC) said previously that it was assessing the complaints.

“We are aware of an incident between Avon Vale Hunt members and hunt protesters which took place in Lacock on December 27,” a spokeswoman said.

“Any correspondence received about the conduct of Wiltshire Police relating to this incident is in the process of being assessed by the OPCC complaints team. This ensures investigative independence and oversight.

“All correspondence will be handled in a fair, open and honest way and will be handled as efficiently as possible, with correspondents being advised of the outcome.

“Should a legally eligible complaint be made then the official complaints process will be followed.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal