Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Farmers ‘to be paid to help restore natural habitats’

By Press Association
January 1, 2022, 11:33 pm
Environment Secretary George Eustice (PA)
Environment Secretary George Eustice (PA)

Farmers are to be paid to help restore natural habitats and rewild Britain in Government plans aimed at filling the gap left by EU subsidies, according to reports.

A full announcement on two new schemes is set to be made at the Oxford Farming Conference on Thursday by Environment Secretary George Eustice.

The Sunday Telegraph says that the plans include a Local Nature Recovery scheme, where funding will be provided to build new habitats, plant trees, and restore peat and wetland areas.

Regenerative farming
Plans hope to persuade landowners to rewild the British countryside (Emily Beaument/PA)

There is also a Landscape Recovery scheme, which is aimed at helping return the British countryside to the wild.

It is expected to be open to landowners and farmers or groups in charge of managing schemes that cover 500-5,000 hectares. It is believed the scheme will begin with funding for 15 projects.

The newspaper reports Mr Eustice said: “Successful and profitable agricultural production is crucial to our food security.

“We are facing challenges on issues like biodiversity loss and climate change, so we must use our freedom from the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy to establish a new system of rewards and incentives in agriculture.”

The Government wants to stop the decline in British species by 2030 and restore up to 300,000 hectares of habitat by the 2040s.

Opponents in the farming industry have criticised the move amid fears that it focuses on giving up land for rewilding rather than looking towards backing domestic food production and self-sufficiency.

Fears have also been raised that the changes will help wealthy landowners and not the hundreds of tenants who make up half of the nation’s farming.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal