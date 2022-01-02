Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

What the papers say – January 2

By Press Association
January 2, 2022
What the papers say – January 2 (PA)
What the papers say – January 2 (PA)

Changed guidance for schools, a health service “beyond full stretch” and lizard overlords are splashed across the papers.

The Sunday Telegraph and The Observer report face masks will return to classrooms as part of Government plans, with the latter quoting Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer as calling for more test kits to be supplied to parents.

The toughened Covid guidance around schools also leads The Independent, while The Mail on Sunday says pupils will be told to wear masks “from the moment they arrive until they leave” classrooms.

NHS Providers chief executive Chris Hopson is cited by the Sunday Express as warning more restrictions may be necessary because the health service is “beyond full stretch”.

The Sunday Times says illness has taken out 10% of NHS staff, with accident and emergency departments the hardest hit along with neonatal care.

The former partner of the Duke of York’s accuser Virginia Giuffre has told the Sunday Mirror the royal “did abuse my girlfriend”, while Sunday People reports top brass want Andrew to quit nine military roles.

And Daily Star Sunday covers a poll by a casino app which found more than one in 10 British millenials believe the world is controlled by lizards in human form.

