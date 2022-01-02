Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
E-scooters damaged in New Year's Day warehouse blaze

By Press Association
January 2, 2022
Voi rental e-scooters are a popular mode of transport in Bristol (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Hundreds of rental e-scooters have been damaged after a blaze broke out in a Bristol warehouse on New Year’s Day.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service (AFRS) was called to a “significant fire” at an industrial unit in the suburb of Brislington at around 12.30pm on January 1.

The unit was being used to store hundreds of pink Voi e-scooters, which are a popular mode of transport in the city and can be found on most street corners.

Eight fire engines and one aerial ladder were deployed to the scene, AFRS said, and it took 12 firefighters in breathing apparatus to extinguish the blaze.

They were supported by officers from Avon and Somerset Police and environmental health officers from Bristol City Council.

The last crew left the scene at 7.45pm.

AFRS said 200 of the scooters had been removed from the premises.

It said while many were blackened by smoke, it was unclear how many had been damaged beyond repair.

At this stage it is not known what caused the fire, AFRS said.

A Voi spokesman said: “We can confirm that on the 1st of January the fire brigade was at our third-party logistics warehouse, located on Dixon Road in Bristol.

“No one was injured and the situation was quickly brought under control.

“We are taking this incident very seriously and are working closely with the local fire service to thoroughly understand the cause of the fire.

“Following the outcome of their investigation, we will review the findings and take all necessary measures to ensure this doesn’t happen again.

“We do not expect any major effects on our operation in the region.”

