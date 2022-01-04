Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

US judge to hear arguments over motion to dismiss Duke of York’s civil sex case

By Press Association
January 4, 2022, 2:47 am
(Neil Hall/PA)
(Neil Hall/PA)

A US judge is to hear arguments over a motion to dismiss a civil sex lawsuit brought against the Duke of York.

Virginia Giuffre is suing Andrew for alleged sexual assault when she was a teenager, but the duke’s legal team will make their argument to dismiss the case at a hearing on Tuesday.

Judge Lewis A Kaplan, who is presiding over the civil case, is due to hold a video teleconference a day after a 12-page document was made public revealing the terms of a 500,000 US dollars (£370,000) payout from convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to Ms Giuffre.

The document detailed Ms Giuffre had in 2009 agreed to “release, acquit, satisfy, and forever discharge” Epstein and “any other person or entity who could have been included as a potential defendant”.

Epstein investigation
Virginia Giuffre (Crime+Investigation)

The settlement relates to a Florida state case to which the duke was not a party.

Andrew B Brettler, who represents Andrew, has argued that Ms Giuffre had entered into a “settlement agreement” that would end her lawsuit.

He previously told a New York hearing the agreement “releases Prince Andrew and others from any purported liability arising from the claims Ms Giuffre asserted against Prince Andrew here”.

Ms Giuffre’s lawyer David Boies believes the settlement is “irrelevant to the case against Prince Andrew”.

Ms Giuffre is seeking unspecified damages, but there is speculation the sum could be in the millions of dollars.

She claims she was trafficked by disgraced financier Epstein to have sex with Andrew when she was aged 17 and a minor under US law.

Andrew has denied all the allegations.

Judge Kaplan last week denied a motion from Andrew’s lawyers to halt the civil proceedings while the issue of where Ms Giuffre lives is dealt with.

Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s former girlfriend and Andrew’s friend, faces the rest of her life in jail after she was convicted last month of helping to procure teenage girls for the disgraced financier to sexually abuse.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal