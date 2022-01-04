Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
In Pictures: Count us in… animals look to help as zoo launches annual audit

By Press Association
January 4, 2022
A zoo keeper counts squirrel monkeys during the annual stocktake at ZSL London Zoo (Aaron Chown/PA)
A zoo keeper counts squirrel monkeys during the annual stocktake at ZSL London Zoo (Aaron Chown/PA)

Penguins, monkeys and camels were amongst the first in line as ZSL London Zoo began its annual stocktake.

A zoo keeper counts Humboldt penguins
A zookeeper counts Humboldt penguins during the annual stocktake at ZSL London Zoo (Aaron Chown/PA)
London Zoo annual stocktake
Some of the penguins were curious about the stocktake (Aaron Chown/PA)
Penguins at the zoo stocktake
Let’s start again… The penguins made it more difficult by turning up all at once (Aaron Chown/PA)

Each year, zookeepers armed with clipboards and calculators tally up every creature at the zoo.

Squirrel monkeys were keen to help the count
Squirrel monkeys were keen to help the count (Aaron Chown/PA)
Monkeys show their maths skills
The monkeys show their maths skills (Aaron Chown/PA)
A squirrel monkey during the annual stocktake at ZSL London Zoo
A squirrel monkey during the annual stocktake at ZSL London Zoo (Aaron Chown/PA)

Asiatic lions were among those being tallied up by keepers at the zoo.

Asiatic lions at ZSL London Zoo
Asiatic lions at ZSL London Zoo (Aaron Chown/PA)
Asiatic lions
The annual stocktake caught the attention of the Asiatic lions (Aaron Chown/PA)
An Asiatic lion at the zoo
Some of the lions thought it was play time not the annual stocktake (Aaron Chown/PA)

The audit takes keepers almost a week to complete and the information is shared with other zoos around the world.

Camels at ZSL London Zoo
The camels arrived in pairs (Aaron Chown/PA)
Keeper Mick Tiley with bactrian camels
Keeper Mick Tiley with bactrian camels during the annual stocktake (Aaron Chown/PA)

