Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Multivariant Covid-19 vaccine booster shows promise, early trial data suggests

By Press Association
January 4, 2022, 12:01 pm
Multivariant Covid-19 vaccine booster shows promise, early trial data suggests (Danny Lawson/PA)
Multivariant Covid-19 vaccine booster shows promise, early trial data suggests (Danny Lawson/PA)

A Covid vaccine booster aimed at tackling multiple variants shows promise in inducing a comprehensive immune response, early data suggests.

The first results of a phase one trial, launched in Manchester in September 2021, reveal the jab has strong levels of neutralising antibodies.

They are similar to approved mRNA vaccines (like Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna), but at up to a 10-fold lower dose in the first 10 individuals, the research indicates.

Coronavirus graphic
(PA Graphics)

According to the data the vaccine was generally safe and well-tolerated.

The jab is being trialled with the anticipated involvement of 20 people aged 60 and over, who were in good health and previously received two doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab.

The findings are published by US-based biotechnology company Gritstone bio, Inc. in collaboration with the University of Manchester and Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust.

Part of Gritstone’s CORAL programme, the jab is a self-amplifying mRNA second generation SARS-CoV-2 vaccine – or samRNA for short – which targets both spike and non-spike proteins.

The vaccine candidate also produced broad T-cell responses, which form part of the body’s immune response.

While antibodies bind to the body’s foreign invaders and tell the immune system it needs to take action, T-cells are a type of white blood cell which hunts down and destroy infected cells in the body.

Current vaccines target the spike protein of the coronavirus, meaning variants which have mutations to this part of the virus may be able to escape the immune response induced by the jabs.

The researchers tested a single 10 microgram dose of the samRNA vaccine dose administered at least 22 weeks after two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Data suggests it induced new T-cell responses and demonstrated the potential for variant-proof immunity.

According to the researchers it also induced a boost to pre-existing T-cell responses.

Professor Andrew Ustianowski, honorary clinical chairman at the University of Manchester and chief investigator for the study, said: “It is increasingly apparent that a focus on T-cell immunity is an important way to generate the robust and durable immunity that may prevent future Sars-CoV-2 variants from causing severe disease, hospitalisation, and death.”

He added: “We know the immune response to first generation vaccines can wane, particularly in older people.

“Coupled with the prevalence of emerging variants, there is a clear need for continued vigilance to keep Covid-19 at bay.

“We believe this vaccine, as a booster, will elicit strong, durable, and broad immune responses, which may well be likely to be critical in maintaining protection of this vulnerable elderly population who are particularly at risk of hospitalisation and death.”

Based on the results, which have not yet been peer-reviewed, the trial is being expanded to 120 people.

It is taking place within the National Institute of Health Research Manchester Clinical Research Facility (NIHR Manchester CRF) at Manchester Royal Infirmary, part of Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust (MFT).

Andrew Allen, co-founder, president and chief executive officer of Gritstone, said: “This innovation enables inclusion of a wide array of highly conserved viral epitopes, potentially creating an immune state that may offer more robust clinical protection against current and future Sars-CoV-2 variants and be a first step toward developing a pan-coronavirus vaccine.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal