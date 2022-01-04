30,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in four days in Northern Ireland

An error occurred. Please try again.

More than 30,000 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Northern Ireland in four days across the new year.

The latest figures, which cover from midnight on December 30 to midnight on January 3, also notified the deaths of 15 patients who previously tested positive for the virus.

A total of 30,423 new cases were confirmed on Tuesday.

Some 50,627 new positive cases have been confirmed in the last seven days.

NI #COVID19 data has been updated: 📊30,423 positive cases and sadly, 15 deaths have been reported from midnight 30 December to midnight 3 January 2022. 💉3,530,777 vaccines administered in total. Vaccines➡️ https://t.co/Yfa0hHVmRLDashboard➡️https://t.co/WeZCwyPQnJ pic.twitter.com/VXseRa0utz — Department of Health (@healthdpt) January 4, 2022

There are 112 Covid-19 outbreaks at care homes according to the latest update from the Department of Health.

The hospital occupancy rate has been put at 105%.

On Tuesday morning there were 348 Covid positive inpatients in hospital, of whom 31 were in intensive care.