Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

30,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in four days in Northern Ireland

By Press Association
January 4, 2022, 2:39 pm
Young people walk past a Covid safety message from Belfast City Council (Liam McBurney/PA)
Young people walk past a Covid safety message from Belfast City Council (Liam McBurney/PA)

More than 30,000 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Northern Ireland in four days across the new year.

The latest figures, which cover from midnight on December 30 to midnight on January 3, also notified the deaths of 15 patients who previously tested positive for the virus.

A total of 30,423 new cases were confirmed on Tuesday.

Some 50,627 new positive cases have been confirmed in the last seven days.

There are 112 Covid-19 outbreaks at care homes according to the latest update from the Department of Health.

The hospital occupancy rate has been put at 105%.

On Tuesday morning there were 348 Covid positive inpatients in hospital, of whom 31 were in intensive care.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal