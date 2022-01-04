Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Boy appears in court charged with stabbing murder of 16-year-old

By Press Association
January 4, 2022, 3:19 pm
Police activity at Philpot’s Farm Open Space, close to Heather Lane in Yiewsley, Hillingdon, west London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
A 16-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with the murder of another boy who was London’s record 30th teenage homicide victim last year.

The victim, named by police as Ionut Elvis Tacu, died of stab wounds following the attack at Philpot’s Farm open space, close to Heather Lane, in Yiewsley, Hillingdon, west London, just after 7.30pm on Thursday.

London Ambulance Service paramedics attended the scene but the teenager was pronounced dead at around 8.25pm.

Police activity at Philpot’s Farm Open Space, close to Heather Lane in Yiewsley, Hillingdon, west London
The Metropolitan Police said a post-mortem examination on Sunday found the cause of death was stab wounds.

The suspect appeared at Ealing Youth Court on Tuesday and was remanded in custody to next appear at the Old Bailey on Thursday.

The teenager’s death in Yiewsley came less than an hour after a 15-year-old boy was pronounced dead following a stabbing in Croydon, south London.

It took the total number of teenage killings in the capital in a calendar year to 30 – passing a previous peak of 29, set in 2008.

