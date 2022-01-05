Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Murder investigation launched after man found dead in Dorset

By Press Association
January 5, 2022, 7:01 am Updated: January 5, 2022, 9:49 am
Police at the scene in Heath Road, Christchurch (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Police have launched a murder investigation after a man died on the south coast.

Dorset Police said they received a report at 7.53pm on Tuesday with concerns about the welfare of the occupant of an home in Heath Road, Christchurch.

Officers attended the location, some six miles east of Bournemouth, and found the body of a man aged in his 30s with serious injuries.

His next of kin has been informed and the coroner has been notified of the death, the force added in its statement.

Detective Chief Inspector Emma Sweetzer said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who sadly died.

“We will be carrying out a full investigation to establish exactly what happened at the address. All efforts are directed at finding those responsible.

“I am appealing to anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area since Sunday to please contact us.

“A cordon has been put in place at the address and there will continue to be a heavy police presence in the vicinity as we carry out inquiries. Officers can be approached by members of the public with any information or concerns.”

Those with information are asked to contact the force at www.dorset.police.uk, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk, by calling 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers and quoting occurrence number 55220001688.

