News

Family of Ramarni Crosby say murdered teenager had ‘heart of gold’

By Press Association
January 5, 2022, 7:37 pm
Ramarni Crosby 16, was stabbed to death last month (Glos Police)
Ramarni Crosby 16, was stabbed to death last month (Glos Police)

The family of murdered teenager Ramarni Crosby have paid tribute to the 16-year-old with “a heart of gold”.

The teenager, known as Marni – who was from the Frampton on Severn area of Gloucestershire, suffered multiple stab wounds on the evening of December 15 in Stratton Road, Gloucester. He died at the scene.

In a statement released by police, Ramarni’s family spoke of the “void” left behind by his death.

“We are unable to find the words to adequately convey the void left in our lives by the death of our beloved Ramarni,” they said.

“Ramarni was a happy, cheeky, loving little boy that evolved into a warm and gentle young man, of whom we are immensely proud.

“He was a charming and thoughtful grandson, son, nephew, brother and friend.

“Those who knew Ramarni will know the type of person that he was; he had a heart of gold and was able to brighten your day in an instant.”

Ramarni Crosby death
Ramarni was described as a having ‘a heart of gold’ (Family handout)

Marni’s family added that the teenager’s loss will be felt “every second of every day”.

“We are absolutely devastated and cannot fathom the cruel and senseless way in which Ramarni’s life was taken,” they added.

“We have been robbed of his future and our lives will never be the same.

“His loss will be felt every second of every day, with every birthday, anniversary and other occasion becoming a painful reminder of the brilliant young man that we have lost.”

Three teenage boys – aged 15, 16 and 17 – have been charged with Ramarni’s murder.

They will appear at Bristol Crown Court later this month.

