Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Damaging public property ‘will never be acceptable’ in Britain – Grant Shapps

By Press Association
January 6, 2022, 9:41 am
Four people were acquitted of criminal damage for pulling down Edward Colston’s statue (Tess de la Mare/PA)
Four people were acquitted of criminal damage for pulling down Edward Colston’s statue (Tess de la Mare/PA)

Britain is not a country where “destroying public property can ever be acceptable”, a Government minister has said, after four people were cleared of tearing down a statue of slave trader Edward Colston.

The Transport Secretary Grant Shapps claimed that new powers drafted into the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill will close a “potential loophole” limiting the prosecution of people who damage memorials.

Only four people – Rhian Graham, 30, Milo Ponsford, 26, and Sage Willoughby, 22 and Jake Skuse, 33 – were prosecuted for pulling the statue down during a Black Lives Matter protest on June 7 2020, despite a huge crowd being present.

A further six were given “restorative justice” outcomes, which saw them pay a £100 fine, undertake unpaid work and fill in a questionnaire about their actions.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Mr Shapps said: “We do have a clause in the Police, Crime and Sentencing Bill which will perhaps close a potential loophole and mean you can’t just go round and cause vandalism, destroy the public realm, and then essentially not be prosecuted.”

Under current legislation, criminal damage can attract a sentence of up to 10 years imprisonment, but maximum sentencing is limited by the value of the damage caused.

Where the damage is less than £5,000, the maximum sentence is three months imprisonment and a fine of up to £2,500.

But the new Bill, which is being scrutinised by Parliament at the moment, would allow the courts to consider the “emotional or wider distress” caused by damage to public property, and raise the maximum sentence to 10 years regardless of the costs incurred.

This would extend to flowers or wreaths placed at memorials, such as at a gravestone or The Cenotaph.

Cabinet Meeting
Grant Shapps has insisted it will never be acceptable to damage public property in Britain (Aaron Chown/PA)

Discussing the jury’s verdict at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday, Mr Shapps said: “I don’t want to be seen to be commenting on an individual case, it had a jury, they made the decision, they would have seen all the facts.

“But as a broader point, I would say we’re not in a country where destroying public property can ever be acceptable.”

He added: “We live in a democratic country. If you want to see things changed you can get them changed, you do that through the ballot box, or petitioning your local council, etc. You don’t do it by going out and causing criminal damage.

“We’ll always be on the side of the law and when necessary we will fix any loopholes in the law to make sure that’s always the case.”

Defendant Rhian Graham denied that toppling Colston set a precedent for people to start pulling down statues.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain, she said: “I completely understand people’s concerns and I really don’t think this is a green light for everyone to just start pulling down statues.

“This moment is about this statue in this city in this time.

“I will leave the fate of monuments in other cities to the citizens of those cities.”

Elsewhere TV historian and author David Olusoga, who gave expert evidence for the defence during the trial, said the verdict showed that when the jury were trying the case of the evidence and not the “culture war” around it.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain, he said: “When (the jury) get that information directly rather than through tabloids or journalists or politicians, then they actually react to the evidence rather than to the culture war drum beat that is built around it.

“Most people don’t understand the details of this history, of this statue, and the long campaign to have it removed peacefully.”

He added: “That statue standing there for 125 years was validating the career of a mass murderer.

“And to people whose ancestors were enslaved by Colston and men like him, it is offensive, and you can talk to thousands of people in Bristol who found it offensive.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal