England experiences coldest night this winter

By Press Association
January 6, 2022, 11:25 am Updated: January 6, 2022, 11:39 am
(Gareth Fuller/PA)
(Gareth Fuller/PA)

Snow falls were expected to follow England’s coldest night of the winter so far, the Met Office said.

A band of cloud across Northern Ireland, western Scotland and northern England was expected to cause snow on Thursday, with wintry conditions continuing overnight.

Winter weather Jan 6th 2022
A snowplough and gritting vehicle on the Buttertubs Pass in the Yorkshire Dales (Danny Lawson/PA)

It follows Topcliffe in North Yorkshire recording a chilly minus 8C overnight, making it the coldest temperature recorded in England this winter.

Blustery conditions will make the temperatures feel colder for many throughout the day as air from the Canadian Arctic sweeps across the UK, Met Office spokesman Richard Miles said.

Winter weather Jan 6th 2022
Wanstead Park in north-east London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Thursday’s snow in the north will be followed by blustery showers, with another chilly night expected.

Snow could accumulate on higher ground in the north overnight, Mr Miles said.

Winter weather Jan 6th 2022
The A66 near Barnard Castle in County Durham (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Friday will see a repeat of the wintry conditions in the north, with snow or sleet followed by sunshine.

East and south-east England will have a bright day but persistent rain was expected in the South West and South Wales.

The weekend weather was expected to remain unsettled, with milder spells, as a spiralling area of low pressure brings changeable weather conditions to the UK.

