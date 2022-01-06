Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Incredible ‘cannon fodder’ cartoon found in 1921 census predicted ‘next war’

By Press Association
January 6, 2022, 1:39 pm
The tax officer used his ink sketch to predict that the world would go to war in 1936 (National Archives/PA)
The tax officer used his ink sketch to predict that the world would go to war in 1936 (National Archives/PA)

A civil servant defaced his 1921 census return with an astonishingly prophetic political cartoon depicting officials in top hats “counting cannon fodder” for the “next war”.

Arthur Vince, a 28-year-old tax officer for the Inland Revenue in London, used his ink sketch to predict that the world would go to war in 1936.

The cartoon features three men in top hats – deemed to be the elite – being served a cup of tea by a maid, sitting around a table with a piece of paper in front of them containing the words “War 1936”.

An annotation says they are “counting available ‘cannon fodder’. Next war 1936 from 1921 census returns!”

1921 Census
A 1921 census record shows Harold Orpen, a former captain of the King’s Regiment, had to type his responses due to injuries sustained in the First World War (National Archives/PA)

Mr Vince was only three years out with his forecast, the Second World War beginning in September 1939.

Tragically, it is believed that Mr Vince’s son Bobby, included in the 1921 census aged just one year and four months, was among those killed in the war predicted by his father.

Mr Vince was one of several people who used their census returns for political protest, with others lamenting living conditions and the cost of the exercise.

Historian David Olusoga told the PA news agency: “This is somebody not just complaining about the indifference of the elite – he is actually making a prediction in 1921 that turns out to be accurate.

“Most tragically of all, his own son, a baby boy of 16 months at the moment of the census, dies in the Second World War that his father predicted in 1921.

“These are stunning, absolutely incredible moments when someone from the past – an anonymous person who we know very little about – speaks to us through the census.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal