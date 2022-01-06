Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Road rage driver who rammed moped jailed after pillion passenger’s death

By Press Association
January 6, 2022, 3:55 pm
(Left to right) Paul Biggs, driving the car, and Dale Sharpen, who was the passenger, have both been jailed after admitting Liam Mooney’s manslaughter. (West Midlands Police/PA)
(Left to right) Paul Biggs, driving the car, and Dale Sharpen, who was the passenger, have both been jailed after admitting Liam Mooney’s manslaughter. (West Midlands Police/PA)

A car driver in a rage who chased a moped through the streets before ramming the vehicle and fatally injuring its pillion passenger has been jailed.

Paul Biggs, who was driving a Volvo, and his passenger, Dale Sharpen, pursued the moped in Perry Barr, Birmingham on March 22 last year, West Midlands Police said.

The moped’s rider lost control just after it was struck by Biggs, hitting a stationary vehicle and leaving the 16-year-old pillion passenger, Liam Mooney, fatally injured.

He suffered serious head injuries and died in hospital the next day.

Liam Mooney
Liam Mooney, 16, who died of his injuries (West Midlands Police/PA)

Biggs, 26, of Hutton Drive, Brentwood, Essex and Sharpen, 31, of Vicarage Road, Woodford Green, Essex, admitted manslaughter at Birmingham Crown Court on Wednesday.

The pair also pleaded guilty to actual bodily harm of the 18-year-old moped’s rider, who was injured in the crash.

Biggs was jailed for 11 years and three months and banned from driving for 12-and-a-half years by a judge on Thursday.

Sharpen was sentenced to nine years in prison.

The chase was triggered after there was an altercation at a roundabout between those on the moped and Biggs and Sharpen in the car.

Police traced the car, registered to a false name and address, to Essex and linked it to Biggs and Sharpen – though the vehicle itself has never been recovered.

Speaking after sentencing, Detective Inspector Ranj Sangha, of West Midlands Police, said: “Liam’s death was tragic and completely uncalled for.

“Being chased by the car must have been terrifying for him and the young rider.

“The level of aggression and rage used was totally disproportionate and their actions have left a young man dead, and his family and friends devastated.

“I hope the fact they have admitted their guilt today and saved Liam’s loved ones the pain and anguish of a trial offers them some comfort – as well as knowing that they will now serve lengthy prison sentences.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal