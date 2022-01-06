Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Army veteran publishes book of poems written by military personnel and families

By Press Association
January 6, 2022, 4:03 pm
Gina Allsop, 45, a Royal Signals veteran from Brighton (Gina Allsop/PA)
Gina Allsop, 45, a Royal Signals veteran from Brighton (Gina Allsop/PA)

A British Army veteran has published a book of poetry written by veterans, serving personnel and their families to raise money for charity.

Gina Allsop, 45, a Royal Signals veteran from Brighton, will donate profits from her book titled Military Memories to a number of military charities, including the SSAFA armed forces charity, who supported her through a “hard time”.

The book contains poems from thirty poets with military connections and even includes contributions from ITV presenter Lorraine Kelly and radio presenter Joe Carden.

Gina Allsop riding her bike
Ms Allsop had been cycling when she was knocked over in a hit-and-run incident which left her in A&E, with her bike destroyed (SSAFA/PA)

Ms Allsop said: “The poems illustrate the journey taken by those who join the Armed Forces, showing a lighter side to our families’ lives and the trauma we sometimes face.

“A path taken by many, told by so few. It’s a lifetime of memories shared in one little book.”

Last year, Ms Allsop had been cycling through Liverpool when she was knocked over in a hit-and-run incident which left her in A&E, with her bike destroyed.

Her cycling had been a “coping mechanism” whilst caring for her terminally-ill brother Spencer, who died of cancer the day after her crash.

“You feel kind of helpless when you lose a family member, and my escape was cycling on a bike,” she said.

“When I didn’t have it for those few weeks I felt like my legs had been chopped off, I didn’t have an outlet.”

The SSAFA supported Ms Allsop after the accident and sourced funding to provide her with a new bike.

Gina Allsop riding her bike
The armed forces charity SSAFA supported Ms Allsop after the accident and sourced funding to provide her with a new bike (SSAFA/PA)

Since then, Ms Allsop has completed a fundraising cycling challenge where she raised more than £10,000 to set up an art therapy class for a cancer charity and is now launching her poetry book to help members of the Armed Forces community.

The poetry book was also inspired by her brother’s funeral last year that was livestreamed online after Covid restrictions meant only 10 people could attend.

“My poem was heard by a cancer hospice and they asked me to record my poem for other virtual funerals so it could be played for them,” Ms Allsop said.

“That inspired me to create this poetry book and allow more people to read the work of others.”

