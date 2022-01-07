Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police arrest 16-year-old boy after body found in Dorset home

By Press Association
January 7, 2022, 1:11 am
Forensics at the scene in Heath Road, Christchurch, Dorset, where police have launched a murder investigation following the discovery of the body of a man in his 30s on Tuesday evening. (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy in relation to the murder of a man in Christchurch on the south coast.

Dorset Police launched a murder investigation after the body of a man in his 30s was found with serious injuries on Tuesday evening.

The force announced shortly after midnight on Friday that a 16-year-old suspect had been apprehended and was “assisting detectives with their enquiries”.

Police at the scene in Heath Road, Christchurch, Dorset, where police have launched a murder investigation following the discovery of the body of a man in his 30s at a property on Tuesday evening. Picture date: Wednesday January 5, 2022.
Police are still urging anyone who was in the Heath Road area of Christchurch between Saturday and Tuesday and saw “any suspicious activity or anything out of the ordinary” to contact Dorset Police.

Detectives are also appealing for any residents in the Heath Road vicinity with home CCTV systems of dashcam footage from vehicles that were in the area during the timeframe of interest to check their footage.

Detective Inspector Simon Huxter of the Major Crime Investigation Team added:  “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of the man who sadly died and our specially-trained officers will continue to provide support to them. They have been kept fully updated in respect of this development.

Forensics at the scene in Heath Road, Christchurch, Dorset, where police have launched a murder investigation following the discovery of the body of a man in his 30s on Tuesday evening. Picture date: Wednesday January 5, 2022.
“Finally, I am renewing my plea for anyone who knows the occupant of 6 Heath Road to please come forward as you may have important information to assist our investigation.

“There will still be a police presence in the area and local officers can be approached by members of the public with any information or concerns.”

Those with information are asked to contact the force at www.dorset.police.uk, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk, by calling 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers and quoting occurrence number 55220001688.

