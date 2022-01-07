Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Alec Baldwin joins tributes praising ‘larger than life’ Peter Bogdanovich

By Press Association
January 7, 2022, 1:31 am Updated: January 7, 2022, 7:23 am
Alec Baldwin joins celebrities paying tribute to 'larger than life' Peter Bogdanovich
Alec Baldwin joins celebrities paying tribute to 'larger than life' Peter Bogdanovich

Alec Baldwin has joined the host of famous faces who have paid tribute to “larger than life” Peter Bogdanovich after his death at age 82.

Celebrities including Jeff Bridges, Laura Dern and Barbara Streisand also remembered the US film director, describing him as a “friend and teacher.”

Bogdanovich, known for films such as The Last Picture Show and Mask, died of natural causes on Thursday morning at his home in Los Angeles, his daughter Antonia Bogdanovich said.

“I met him a couple of times and was a great admirer of his. He was a real iconoclast,” he said.

“Wonderful film maker, wonderful raconteur, interesting guy, wonderful writer and… he was definitely one of those larger than life figures in the entertainment and movie business.

Speaking about Bogdanovich’s films he added: “They’re very peaceful, they’re very funny but there’s a warmth and a great humanity to them.

“Rest in peace Peter Bogdanovich.”

The Big Lebowski star Jeff Bridges said Bogdanovich had left behind the gift of “his incredible films and insights”.

“My heart is broken – my dear friend Peter is no longer with us in the physical form,” the actor tweeted.

“I loved him and will miss him. What a wonderful artist.

“He’s left us with the gift of his incredible films and his insights on the filmmakers he so admired. I love you Peter.”

Multi-award winning actress Dern said Bogdanovich “taught me so much” and gave her a first great acting opportunity.

Posting a photo to Instagram of the set of the 1985 film Mask, she wrote: “Another hero lost.