Piers Morgan warns ‘threats have consequences’ after suspected troll is arrested

By Press Association
January 7, 2022, 8:45 am Updated: January 7, 2022, 10:55 am
Piers Morgan (Ian West/PA)
Piers Morgan has warned “cowardly threats have consequences” after he reported death threats sent to him and his son to the police.

The TV star reportedly received messages telling him he was “a marked man” and it was a “promise” that he was “getting killed”.

The troll also threatened Morgan’s son Spencer, 28, who was told he would “get it” if his father did not.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill.

Morgan told the The Sun newspaper, where he is returning as a columnist: “People think it’s perfectly OK to make death threats to public figures on social media but it’s not — there has to be a line drawn, especially when family members are targeted.

“That’s why I reported it and I am grateful to the Met Police and Greater Manchester Police for taking it so seriously.”

He added on Twitter: “Cowardly threats have consequences.”

A statement from the Metropolitan Police said: “On Wednesday, 17 February 2021, police received a report of malicious communications relating to messages sent on social media.

“Officers have spoken with the complainant in person.

“On 3 August a 43-year-old man was arrested in Manchester on suspicion of making threats to kill. He has been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

“The investigation remains ongoing.”

