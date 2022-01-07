Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Insulate Britain protester released from jail would ‘absolutely’ block M25 again

By Press Association
January 7, 2022, 3:39 pm
Insulate Britain protester jailed for blocking the M25, Louis McKechnie, claimed his prison experience ’emboldened me to take any future action’ (Insulate Britain/PA)
Insulate Britain protester jailed for blocking the M25, Louis McKechnie, claimed his prison experience ’emboldened me to take any future action’ (Insulate Britain/PA)

An Insulate Britain protester jailed for blocking the M25 said his prison experience “emboldened me to take any future action”.

Louis McKechnie, 21, was released from HMP Thameside, South East London, on New Year’s Eve after serving half a three-month sentence for breaking an injunction by gluing himself to the motorway.

He was “terrified” before going to prison but found life behind bars “quite manageable”, he told radio station LBC.

Insulate Britain protests
Insulate Britain repeatedly blocked major roads between September and November last year (Steve Parsons/PA)

Other prisoners said they “supported what we were doing and that they’d make sure our time in prison was OK”, Mr McKechnie recalled.

“My experience with prison has emboldened me to take any future action regardless of if prison is a consequence.”

Asked if he would block the M25 again if Insulate Britain conducts another protest there, he replied: “Absolutely. I feel that if we’re able to save these 8,000 to 30,000 lives every year that are lost to fuel poverty, I would spend the rest of my life in prison for that.”

Insulate Britain, an offshoot of Extinction Rebellion, wants the Government to insulate all UK homes by 2030 to cut carbon emissions.

It repeatedly blocked major roads between September and November last year, causing long traffic jams.

Government-owned National Highways responded by obtaining High Court injunctions which banned protests on motorways and major A roads in England.

Mr McKechnie was among nine Insulate Britain supporters jailed for taking part in a blockade of the M25 on October 8.

He said the other prisoners he met were “lovely”.

He added: “They were actually quite empathetic, especially because a lot of them are from working class backgrounds and a lot of them have experienced fuel poverty themselves, and so they’re absolutely understanding that we need to take action to solve this and the Government isn’t going to act unless pushed to it.”

A recent investigation by the PA news agency found policing the stunts cost taxpayers at least £4.3 million.

