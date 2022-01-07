Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Number of bombings falls in Northern Ireland

By Press Association
January 7, 2022, 3:51 pm
There were 27 shooting incidents across Northern Ireland in 2021 (Niall Carson/PA)
There were 27 shooting incidents across Northern Ireland in 2021 (Niall Carson/PA)

Northern Ireland saw a significant drop in the number of bombings recorded in 2021, according to the latest security statistics.

Fewer shootings and punishment-style attacks were also recorded by police, however there was one more punishment-style shooting in 2021 than 2020.

The latest figures compiled by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) from police records show there were two deaths described as security related between January 1, 2021 and December 31, 2021. This was the same total as recorded for 2020.

Mark Hall death
Mark Hall was shot dead in the Rodney Drive area, west Belfast (PSNI/PA)

Dissident Republican Danny McClean, 54, died after being shot in the Cliftonville Road area of north Belfast in February.

In December, Mark Hall, 31, died after being shot in the Rodney Drive area of west Belfast.

Security-related deaths are described in the figures as those which are considered at the time of the incident to be directly attributed to terrorism, where the cause has a direct or proximate link to subversive/sectarian strife or where the death is attributable to security force activity.

Five bombing incidents were recorded in the last 12 months, compared with 22 in the previous year,

Three of these were recorded in the Causeway Coast and Glens area, while two were recorded in Belfast.

The capital saw the greatest decrease in the number of bombing incidents in 2021, from eight in 2020.

There were 27 shooting incidents across Northern Ireland in 2021, down from 39 in 2020.

However there was a more mixed picture in terms of so-called punishment style attacks, meted out by members of paramilitary organisations.

Some 37 casualties of paramilitary style assaults were recorded in 2021, compared with 44 in 2020.

There were also 14 casualties of paramilitary style shootings in 2021, compared with 13 in 2020.

Meanwhile, 130 people were arrested under under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act in 2021, compared with 79 in 2020.

Of those, 22 were subsequently charged, compared with 14 during the previous 12 months.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal