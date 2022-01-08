Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
What the papers say – January 8

By Press Association
January 8, 2022, 7:03 am
What the papers say – December 8 (PA)
What the papers say – December 8 (PA)

Saturday’s papers feature stories on the pandemic, a royal development and more Colston controversy.

The Daily Mail runs an exclusive interview with alleged Jeffrey Epstein victim Carolyn Andriano. Ms Andriano, who testified against Ghislaine Maxwell last month, said Virginia Giuffre told her in 2001 that she slept with the Duke of York.

The Financial Times features comments from two former pensions ministers pressuring Chancellor Rishi Sunak to revisit his decision last year to suspend the “triple lock” on annual state pension increases.

The Times has splashed Admiral Sir Tony Radakin’s first interview as head of the armed forces on its front page, with the senior Navy officer warning of the threat of Russia destroying underwater communication cables.

The Independent reports on accusations that the attorney general Suella Braverman is playing politics by suggesting she may refer the Colston statue case to the Court of Appeal, taking issue with a jury verdict that cleared protestors of criminal damage.

The Guardian adds lawyers are concerned by the fact Ms Braverman did not specify a point of law she was concerned about in the case.

The Daily Express reports UK households have saved up £1.7 trillion during the pandemic due to worries over rising bills.

The Daily Telegraph leads with the JCVI decision that there is “no immediate need” to introduce a fourth jab.

The Daily Mirror reports the travel industry is experiencing a bookings boom as restrictions for the fully vaccinated are eased.

The i says record numbers of workers left the NHS in 2021, with the ongoing pandemic mounting continuing pressure on health workers.

The Sun reports television star Denise van Outen has broken up with her fiance over a cheating scandal.

And the Daily Star says broadcaster Eamon Holmes hopes to cure his back pain with a “magical stick”.

