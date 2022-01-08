Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Teenager jailed for murder of man whose body he tried to dissolve in acid

By Press Association
January 8, 2022, 8:25 am
George Knights (Kent Police/PA)
George Knights (Kent Police/PA)

A 19-year-old man has been jailed for life for the murder of a man who he stabbed in the head before attempting to dissolve the body in acid in a wheelie bin.

George Knights, of Delce Road, Rochester, Kent, was sentenced to a minimum of 23 years in prison at Maidstone Crown Court for the murder of 38-year-old Stephen Chapman in October 2020.

A Kent Police spokesman said the murder happened after the victim agreed to meet Knights to discuss the sale of cocaine.

Following Mr Chapman’s disappearance, police searched Knights’ home after he was seen at the victim’s home.

The force spokesman said: “Officers continued to search the address and located a wheelie bin, which belonged to a different address, in the conservatory.

“Mr Chapman’s body was found inside, with four empty bottles of sulphuric acid located nearby.

“In light of the discovery, Knights was additionally arrested on suspicion of murder.

“Despite his efforts to dispose of the victim’s body, investigating officers’ inquiries were not hindered as they were able to use recent breakthroughs in forensic technology to carry out a thorough post-mortem.”

He added that a video on Knights’ phone showed him at a party with a package of cocaine in the background and at the party he also bragged that he had killed someone.

The spokesman said that in the week leading up to the murder, Knights had a tattoo with a snake wrapped around a knife, similar to the murder weapon, inked on his neck.

Detective Superintendent Gavin Moss said: “Throughout this case Knights has shown no remorse or empathy for his actions.

“He is a callous killer who robbed Stephen Chapman of his life, and on top of this his attempt to dispose of the body deprived Mr Chapman’s family of an opportunity to see him for a final time.

“He prevented Mr Chapman from having a future with his family and put them through the ordeal of a trial.

“He has been devoid of human emotion throughout this case and is a clear and obvious danger to the public.”

