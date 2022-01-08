Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Kate releases three striking photographs to mark her 40th birthday

By Press Association
January 8, 2022, 10:31 pm
Duchess of Cambridge (Paolo Roversi/PA)
Duchess of Cambridge (Paolo Roversi/PA)

The Duchess of Cambridge has marked her milestone 40th birthday by releasing three portraits showing the sophisticated glamour of the future queen.

Kate has been pictured in three relaxed poses, wearing different Alexander McQueen dresses and with her hair flowing.

Celebrated fashion photographer Paolo Roversi, famed for working with industry stars like Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss, described photographing the duchess as “a moment of pure joy” and said with her “positive energy” she can “bring hope to the whole world”.

The Duchess of Cambridge who celebrates her 40th birthday on Sunday (Paolo Roversi/PA)

The duchess will celebrate her 40th birthday on Sunday and the event is likely to be a private family affair marked at the Cambridges’ home in Norfolk.

The birthday heralds the start of an important decade for the monarchy and the future queen, who will be at William’s side as events progress, watching her young family grow up and pursuing her own charitable interests.

Roversi said: “Taking the portrait of Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cambridge was a true honour for me and a moment of pure joy.

“I was moved by her warmth and friendly welcome and enchanted by her shining eyes that reflected the loveliness of her soul and her smile showing the generosity of her heart.

The pictures were taken at Kew Gardens in November (Paolo Roversi/PA)

“It was a profound and rich experience for me, an unforgettable moment. I have met a wonderful person, a person who, with her positive energy, can bring hope to the whole world.”

In one image Kate wears a striking red McQueen dress, earrings loaned by the Queen and beams at the camera as she appears to have her hands casually in the gown’s pockets.

Roversi is known for his adventurous film and printing techniques and the remaining images have been produced in monochrome that give them an ethereal quality.

In one, a head and shoulders image, the duchess smiles broadly and in the other, with her engagement ring prominently on display, Kate is shown in profile and expressionless looking left.

She wears earrings that belonged to Diana, Princess of Wales, in both photographs.

The Duchess of Cambridge
The Duchess of Cambridge on the day the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood was launched last June (Tolga Akmen/PA)

Ahead of her birthday the duchess was praised for her “vision and commitment” in establishing her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood to support the development of children.

Kate’s work championing research into a child’s formative years is the cornerstone of her public life and has been highlighted by a senior figure from of one of the country’s leading mental health charities for children and young people.

Michael Samuel, chairman of trustees at the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families, said Kate had shown “passion and compassion” in her role as the organisation’s patron.

