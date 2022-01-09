Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
What the papers say – January 9

By Press Association
January 9, 2022, 2:03 am
A warning from the Home Secretary about the importance of new police powers and the latest comments on the Northern Ireland Protocol feature on the front pages today.

The Sunday Times says free lateral flow tests will be dramatically scaled back in a strategy of “living with Covid” to be announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson within weeks. The paper adds free tests may only be provided in high-risk settings such as care homes, hospitals and schools and to people with symptoms.

The Observer runs comments from former vaccine taskforce chairman Dr Clive Dix on its front page. Dr Dix said he thinks the UK should move away from mass population-based vaccination drives after the current booster campaign in favour of an objective of “stopping progression to severe disease in vulnerable groups”.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is cited by The Sunday Telegraph as saying she will use Article 16 and overhaul the Northern Ireland Protocol if she cannot reach a “negotiated solution” with the EU over the matter. The comments come ahead of Ms Truss’s first meeting with her EU counterpart Maros Sefcovic on Thursday.

The Sunday Express splash features an interview with Home Secretary Priti Patel who warns the House of Lords not to “water down” new police powers under consideration.

The Independent reports oil and gas firms were invited by the Government to help consider whether new drilling projects would comply with the UK’s climate targets.

Sunday People reports Star Hobson’s murderer Savannah Brockhill has joked in prison about killing others.

The Sunday Mirror, meanwhile, says Danny Dyer is leaving EastEnders.

And the Daily Star Sunday reports illusionist Uri Geller believes he has located the Lost Ark.

