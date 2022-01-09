Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘No-fly zone’ could be placed around Windsor Castle after Christmas incident

By Press Association
January 9, 2022, 9:25 am
The Metropolitan Police said the order would further enhance security at the Windsor location (Steve Parsons/PA)

A “no-fly zone” could be placed over Windsor Castle as its security arrangements are reviewed, the Metropolitan Police said.

An application for the restricted airspace order has been made and, if successful, would prevent aircrafts from flying up to 2,500ft above and 1.5 nautical miles around Windsor Castle.

The Metropolitan Police said the order would “further enhance the security at what is an iconic location and keep the community living nearby safe”.

The force added that the order was applied for as part of its ongoing review into security arrangements and not because of any specific threat or intelligence.

Queen’s Christmas lunch
Police said the order would enhance security at the Queen’s Windsor residence (Joe Giddens/PA)

On Christmas Day, a 19-year-old man was arrested while allegedly in possession of a crossbow at Windsor Castle. The Metropolitan Police said he had been sectioned under the Mental Health Act.

Officers are also reviewing a video that appears to show a masked figure in a dark hoodie holding a crossbow and addressing the camera with a distorted voice, saying they wanted to “assassinate the Queen” in a “revenge” mission.

The incident caused Home Secretary Priti Patel to order the Home Office to look at strengthening controls on the ownership of crossbows.

The Metropolitan Police said the local community have been invited to give their views on the application for the restricted airspace order.

A spokesman for the force said: “As part of the Met Police’s responsibilities under the Royal and Specialist Protection Command, the Met is responsible for policing within the footprint of Windsor Castle and we work closely with Thames Valley Police to ensure the castle and the surrounding areas are kept safe and secure.

“As part of our ongoing review of security arrangements at Windsor Castle, and working in partnership with Thames Valley Police, we applied for a restricted airspace order for up to 2,500ft at a radius of 1.5 nautical miles around Windsor Castle.

“This was not brought about in response to any specific threat or intelligence, but was intended to further enhance the security at what is an iconic location and keep the community living nearby safe.”

