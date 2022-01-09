Cyclist in his sixties dies after being hit by car in Essex village By Press Association January 9, 2022, 6:31 pm A cyclist has been hit by a car and killed in Essex (Peter Byrne/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A motorist has been arrested after a cyclist in his sixties was killed when he was hit by a car in Essex. Police were called to reports of a collision involving a car and two cyclists in Fairstead Road, Fairstead, shortly before 10.30am on Sunday. One of the cyclists, a man in his sixties, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other sustained injuries to his face. A 65-year-old man from South Woodham Ferrers has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and is in custody. A man has died following a collision in #Fairstead.A car and two cyclists were in collision in Fairstead Road at around 10.30am today (Sunday 9 January).Sadly, one of the cyclists died at the scene.A 65 year-old man's been arrested.Read more: https://t.co/2ORW16bnmm pic.twitter.com/WPUKjgXGyt— Essex Police (@EssexPoliceUK) January 9, 2022 The road was closed but has now been reopened, Essex Police said. Those with information have been asked to submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the Live Chat button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm. Witnesses should quote incident 336 of Sunday. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Elderly man dies after his electric scooter crashes into parked cars Police hunt for driver of stolen car involved in crash after man, 42, dies in hospital Meet the Aberdeenshire collector who lent his 90-year-old cars to the Peaky Blinders Driver who narrowly missed cyclists during high-speed pursuit is jailed