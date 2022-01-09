Cyclist in his sixties dies after being hit by car in Essex village

An error occurred. Please try again.

A motorist has been arrested after a cyclist in his sixties was killed when he was hit by a car in Essex.

Police were called to reports of a collision involving a car and two cyclists in Fairstead Road, Fairstead, shortly before 10.30am on Sunday.

One of the cyclists, a man in his sixties, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other sustained injuries to his face.

A 65-year-old man from South Woodham Ferrers has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and is in custody.

A man has died following a collision in #Fairstead. A car and two cyclists were in collision in Fairstead Road at around 10.30am today (Sunday 9 January). Sadly, one of the cyclists died at the scene. A 65 year-old man's been arrested. Read more: https://t.co/2ORW16bnmm pic.twitter.com/WPUKjgXGyt — Essex Police (@EssexPoliceUK) January 9, 2022

The road was closed but has now been reopened, Essex Police said.

Those with information have been asked to submit a report online at

https://www.essex.police.uk

or use the Live Chat button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

Witnesses should quote incident 336 of Sunday.