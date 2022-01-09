Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Duchess of Cambridge personally thanks well-wishers for birthday messages

By Press Association
January 9, 2022, 6:39 pm
(Paolo Roversi/PA)
(Paolo Roversi/PA)

The Duchess of Cambridge has thanked supporters who have wished her a happy birthday.

Kate, who turns 40 today, took to Twitter to personally thank everyone who had sent her messages on her birthday.

It is rare for the duchess and her husband William to personally write their own tweets from the @KensingtonRoyal twitter page – with only one recent example of the duke telling the England football team they “can all hold your heads high, and be so proud of yourselves”.

Posting on the website, the duchess wrote: “Thank you for all of your very kind birthday wishes.”

She also thanked Paolo Roversi and the National Portrait Gallery following the release of three portraits of her to mark her 40th year.

The duchess added: “And to Paolo and the National Portrait Gallery for these three special portraits.”

She signed the tweet off, “C,” for Catherine.

The Duchess of Cambridge 40th Birthday
The Duchess of Cambridge who celebrates her 40th birthday (Paolo Roversi/PA)

Mr Roversi – a celebrated fashion photographer – took the pictures which will be shown in the community in Berkshire, St Andrews and Anglesey – all meaningful locations to the future queen – as part of the National Portrait Gallery’s “Coming Home” exhibition ahead of its reopening next year.

Photographing the duchess was a “moment of pure joy”, Mr Roversi said.

He added: “I was moved by her warmth and friendly welcome and enchanted by her shining eyes that reflected the loveliness of her soul and her smile showing the generosity of her heart.

“It was a profound and rich experience for me, an unforgettable moment. I have met a wonderful person, a person who, with her positive energy, can bring hope to the whole world.”

Members of the Royal family, including the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, also publicly sent their best wishes to the duchess.

A tweet sent from the Clarence House twitter account said: “Wishing the Duchess of Cambridge a very happy 40th birthday today!”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal