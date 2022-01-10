Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pheasants lose their cool after fighting, researchers claim

By Press Association
January 10, 2022, 12:04 am
Scientists found that the heads of pheasants cool down before confrontation (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Pheasants’ heads cool rapidly as they prepare to fight – then heat up afterwards, new research shows.

Scientists used thermal cameras to watch juvenile pheasants, to see how their temperature changed during aggressive interactions that establish the pecking order.

They found that pheasants – both the instigator and the recipient of the aggression – grew more cool-headed before a fight, due to a stress response in which blood rushes to the body’s core.

Their heads became hotter again after the confrontation, as normal blood flow was restored.

“We were surprised that both individuals in these aggressive encounters followed a similar pattern of cooling and heating,” said Dr Tim Fawcett, of the University of Exeter.

“We expected that a fight would be more stressful for the pheasant on the receiving end of the aggression, and therefore that we’d see a stronger response in them.

Scientists used thermal cameras to watch the juvenile pheasants (Owen Humphreys/PA)
“We can’t say for certain what causes this pattern but it could be that maintaining a place at the top of the pecking order is just as stressful as being at the bottom.”

While male and female pheasants followed a similar pattern of cooling and heating before and after a fight, females were cooler on average.

“Thermal cameras provide a unique opportunity to non-invasively measure dynamic changes in physiological state over a short period of time,” said Dr Mark Whiteside, from the University of Plymouth.

“Using this technique we were able to measure responses to aggressive interactions, in semi-natural environments, in real time.”

Changes in blood flow are an important part of the stress response in multiple animal species, in a variety of situations.

The pheasants in the study were six or seven weeks old and were captive at the time, but later released into the wild.

The findings come 100 years after Norwegian zoologist Thorleif Schjelderup-Ebbe coined the term “pecking order” in his PhD thesis about chickens.

– The paper, Hot-headed peckers: thermographic changes during aggression among juvenile pheasants (Phasianus colchicus), is published in the journal Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society B.

