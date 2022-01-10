Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
What the papers say – January 10

By Press Association
January 10, 2022, 4:37 am
The front pages feature the possible relaxing of Covid restrictions as Omicron case numbers drop and Tories urging the PM to act on the looming cost-of-living crisis.

The Guardian carries the response from campaigners to Housing Secretary Michael Gove’s £4 billion plan to fix dangerous cladding on low-rise flats, citing them as saying it’s “far too little” to end the “fire safety crisis”.

The Daily Telegraph reports that Chancellor Rishi Sunak is among the Cabinet ministers keen on the economic benefits of reducing the Covid isolation period from seven to five days to cope with staff shortages across the NHS and other essential sectors.

The Daily Mirror carries the paper’s probe into the “Tories promise to even up our nation”, citing one head teacher’s claims that his school has “more than 50 leaks in the roof”.

The Daily Mail and the Daily Express focus on the looming cost of living crisis, reporting that senior Tories are urging the Prime Minster to take immediate action.

Most hospitals are getting through the Omicron outbreak without succumbing to crisis, according to NHS chiefs cited by The Times.

Elsewhere, Metro jubilantly reports that the number of Covid cases across the UK have been falling for five consecutive days.

The Independent carries a stark warning from one of Britain’s most senior counter-terror police officers that it’s “harder than ever to stop terror attacks” in the UK.

Elsewhere, the i reports the Prime Minister is expected to announce new “living with Covid” plans which will see a relaxing of restrictions.

The Financial Times reports that Nato is preparing for conflict in Europe, according to a warning from its alliance chief to Russia.

And the Daily Star claims that “modern men are so vain they spend more time mirror bothering than women”.

