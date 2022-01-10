Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Grenfell bereaved and survivors ‘devastated’ to hear of deadly New York blaze

By Press Association
January 10, 2022, 10:55 am
Emergency personnel work at the scene of a fatal fire at an apartment building in New York (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

A group representing survivors and bereaved families of the Grenfell Tower fire have said they are “devastated” to hear of a deadly blaze in New York which has claimed the lives of more than a dozen people, including children.

Grenfell United said its thoughts and prayers are with the families and everyone affected by the apartment fire in the US.

Around 200 firefighters attended the blaze at the Bronx’s Twin Park apartments, a 19-storey building on East 181st Street in the city on Sunday.

Bereaved families and survivors of the Grenfell fire said their thoughts and prayers are with those affected by the New York blaze (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The death toll stands at 19 people, including nine children.

The city’s mayor Eric Adams said: “This is going to be one of the worst fires that we have witnessed during modern times.”

Fire commissioner Daniel Nigro said the fire “started in a malfunctioning electric space heater” in an apartment unit spanning the second and third floors of the building.

He said the door of the apartment was left open, allowing smoke to quickly spread throughout the building.

He described how firefighters “found victims on every floor and were taking them out in cardiac and respiratory arrest”, adding that this was “unprecedented in our city”.

On Monday morning, Grenfell United tweeted: “We are devastated to hear this news.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and all those affected.”

The Grenfell Tower fire in west London on June 14 2017 killed 72 people.

Phase two of the public inquiry is examining how the tower came to be coated in flammable materials that contributed to the spread of flames, which shot up the building.

