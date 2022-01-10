Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pilot pulled from wreckage moments before train slams into crashed plane

By Press Association
January 10, 2022, 1:01 pm Updated: January 10, 2022, 1:19 pm
A train collides with a plane in Los Angeles moments after the pilot was pulled from the aircraft (LAPD HQ/PA)
The pilot of a light aircraft which had crash-landed on a railway in Los Angeles was rescued by police moments before a train ploughed into his plane.

Dramatic bodycam footage released by the Los Angeles Police Department showed officers dragging the injured pilot from the aircraft amid shouts of “go, go, go, go” on January 9.

Seconds later a train can be seen colliding with the plane at speed.

The department’s Twitter account praised the officers’ “heroism and quick action” saying they saved the pilot’s life.

The pilot was treated for his injuries in hospital, officials said.

The Cessna 172 crashed into a railway for California’s Metrolink commuter train after departing from Whiteman Airport in Pacoima, Los Angeles.

Officials said the aircraft suffered a loss of power.

Fire department photograph showing damage to the aircraft (Los Angeles Fire Department/PA)

LAPD Officer Antonio Delatorre, quoted by local media, said the pilot, in his 70s, was pulled from the wreckage at approximately 2pm local time.

No-one onboard the train was injured in the incident, the Los Angeles Fire Department said on Facebook.

