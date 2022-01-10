Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Police cordon off house amid concern for father and eight-year-old son

By Press Association
January 10, 2022, 1:41 pm Updated: January 10, 2022, 5:35 pm
An armed police officer outside a property in Earlsdon Avenue North, Coventry, where police remain in a stand-off with a man (Jacob King/PA)
An armed police officer outside a property in Earlsdon Avenue North, Coventry, where police remain in a stand-off with a man (Jacob King/PA)

Police have cordoned off a house in Coventry amid concerns for the welfare of a man and his eight-year-old son.

The stand-off involving armed police and other specially trained officers, in the Earlsdon area of the city, began early on Sunday.

West Midlands Police said in a statement: “A cordon remains in place around a house in Earlsdon Avenue North, Coventry, this morning where a man has been refusing to come out since the early hours of yesterday morning.

“The 41-year-old has his eight-year-old son with him and there are some concerns for their safety.

“Several officers, including armed police and other specially trained officers, are at the scene to bring the incident to a safe conclusion.

Armed police officers outside a property in Earlsdon Avenue North, Coventry, where police remain in a stand-off with a man
Armed police outside a property in Earlsdon Avenue North (Jacob King/PA)

“Unfortunately, residents, businesses, a school and travel are severely disrupted by the cordon.

“We’re sorry for the inconvenience, but our priority is the safety of those involved.”

People are being urged to avoid the area after several road closures were put in place.

A library at the junction of Earlsdon Avenue North and Albany Road has been opened for residents and officers to use.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]