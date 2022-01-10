Police officer David Carrick to face further nine charges including six rapes

A Metropolitan Police officer accused of a string of sex offences is facing charges linked to another four alleged victims including six counts of rape, prosecutors have said.

Pc David Carrick, 47, will be charged with another nine offences, the Crown Prosecution Service announced on Monday, meaning in total he is accused of 29 crimes against eight women between 2009 and 2020.

He had already appeared in court in December accused of crimes relating to four alleged victims, and has now been charged with additional offences linked to another four women.

The latest charges are six counts of rape, one count of attempted rape, one count of assault by penetration and one count of coercive and controlling behaviour between 2009 and 2018.

Westminster Magistrates’ Court (Rick Findler/PA)

He will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on January 12 in relation to the new charges.

Last month, Carrick appeared at St Alban’s Crown Court where it was claimed he had raped one woman he met on dating app Tinder, falsely imprisoned another in a cupboard under the stairs, and sexually assaulted three of the complainants by urinating on them.

He denied all the charges, and is due to appear at the same court on January 28 for a mention hearing, with a provisional trial date in April.

The 29 counts that he is now facing are: 13 counts of rape, five counts of sexual assault, three counts of assault by penetration, three counts of coercive and controlling behaviour, two counts of false imprisonment, one count of attempted rape, one count of attempted sexual assault by penetration and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.