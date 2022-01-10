Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Two teenagers charged with murder following death of man in Christchurch

By Press Association
January 10, 2022, 11:05 pm
Police at the scene in Heath Road, Christchurch, Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Police at the scene in Heath Road, Christchurch, Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Two 16-year-old boys have been charged with murder following the death of a man in Christchurch.

Emergency services were called to the scene at a property in Heath Road at 7.53pm on January 4 after Dorset Police received reports of concern for the welfare of a man inside.

Officers attended the address and found the body of 35-year-old Edward Reeve.

Following inquiries, two boys – from Christchurch and Bournemouth – have been charged with murder.

The force said the teenagers are due to appear at Poole Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

A 15-year-old girl from the Christchurch area, who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Detective Inspector Simon Huxter, of Dorset Police’s major crime investigation team, said: “Following a detailed and fast-moving investigation, we have consulted with the Crown Prosecution Service, which has authorised the charges.

“The family of Edward Reeve has been updated with this development and our thoughts remain with them at this truly awful time.

“This matter is now subject to a court process and as is typical in these circumstances, it would be entirely inappropriate for Dorset Police to comment further. It is important that the justice system is allowed to follow its course.

Christchurch incident
Forensics at the scene in Heath Road last week (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“I would like to remind the public that this matter is now the subject of active court proceedings and it is important to stress that there should be no commentary or sharing of information online or on social media that could potentially prejudice these proceedings.

“I would also like to highlight to members of the public that automatic court restrictions will apply to anyone under the age of 18, meaning their name should not be published, which would include any content on social media.

“I am keen to reiterate my thanks to the public for their support following the appeals and the information they have provided to assist our enquiries. The investigation continues so please do contact us if you believe you have information that could assist.”

Anyone with any information should contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55220001688.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal