What the papers say – January 11

By Press Association
January 11, 2022, 2:13 am Updated: January 11, 2022, 2:17 am
Today’s papers are dominated by a potential Tory scandal after an email revealed 100 people were invited to 10 Downing Street in May 2020 while the rest of the UK was stuck at home

The Guardian and i splash with a quote from the email which instructed guests to “bring your own booze”.

The Daily Mirror, The Independent and Metro carry allegations that Boris Johnson and his wife were among around 40 guests to attend the lockdown garden party.

The Daily Express calls the Tory saga a “partygate farce”, and cites the alleged author of the leaked email, senior aide Martin Reynolds, as saying guests needed to “make the most of the lovely weather”.

The Daily Mail also covers the “boozy, lockdown-busting party” which was held “less than an hour” after the rest of the UK was told they could only meet one person outdoors.

In addition to the “lockdown drinks party”, The Times reports that the Prime Minister has “piled pressure on his scientific advisers to cut the recommended Covid isolation period to five days”.

The Daily Telegraph similarly carries reports of growing anger among Cabinet ministers over “misleading isolation guidance” after health bosses “admit their advice was not accurate” when they previously opposed the reduction to five days.

Elsewhere, The Sun splashes with the PM’s plea to Britons to get vaccinated and “not be a Novak”.

The Financial Times reports Russia has threatened to walk away from diplomatic talks to end the crisis over Ukraine if the west continues to ignore demands over security guarantees.

And the Daily Star claims the common cold can somehow beat Covid.

