What the papers say – January 11

An error occurred. Please try again.

Today’s papers are dominated by a potential Tory scandal after an email revealed 100 people were invited to 10 Downing Street in May 2020 while the rest of the UK was stuck at home

The Guardian and i splash with a quote from the email which instructed guests to “bring your own booze”.

Guardian front page, Tuesday 11 January 2022: Fury as email reveals No 10 'bring your own booze' lockdown party pic.twitter.com/cBLjByf0w5 — The Guardian (@guardian) January 10, 2022

Tuesday's front page: 'Bring your own booze!'#TomorrowsPapersToday Leaked email to Downing Street staff appears to confirm Number 10 party during lockdown: https://t.co/4g5HCDqqpS pic.twitter.com/jJmVopthsL — i newspaper (@theipaper) January 10, 2022

The Daily Mirror, The Independent and Metro carry allegations that Boris Johnson and his wife were among around 40 guests to attend the lockdown garden party.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: PM ‘among 40 guests’ at No 10 lockdown party #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/8kjC286nMX — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 10, 2022

The Daily Express calls the Tory saga a “partygate farce”, and cites the alleged author of the leaked email, senior aide Martin Reynolds, as saying guests needed to “make the most of the lovely weather”.

Tomorrow's front page: Enough Boris! You must end 'partygate' farce now#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/PMteBo6k6f — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) January 10, 2022

The Daily Mail also covers the “boozy, lockdown-busting party” which was held “less than an hour” after the rest of the UK was told they could only meet one person outdoors.

MAIL: Boris rocked by new party revelations #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/9foGOBwvDJ — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 10, 2022

In addition to the “lockdown drinks party”, The Times reports that the Prime Minister has “piled pressure on his scientific advisers to cut the recommended Covid isolation period to five days”.

TIMES: Pressure mounts for five days of isolation #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/c6izcr2pcP — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 10, 2022

The Daily Telegraph similarly carries reports of growing anger among Cabinet ministers over “misleading isolation guidance” after health bosses “admit their advice was not accurate” when they previously opposed the reduction to five days.

📰The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Cabinet anger over misleading isolation guidance'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/2Tbnbm4M4x — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 10, 2022

Elsewhere, The Sun splashes with the PM’s plea to Britons to get vaccinated and “not be a Novak”.

The Financial Times reports Russia has threatened to walk away from diplomatic talks to end the crisis over Ukraine if the west continues to ignore demands over security guarantees.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Tuesday 11 January https://t.co/PcLoysGq0n pic.twitter.com/6xqYlZE1dV — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) January 10, 2022

And the Daily Star claims the common cold can somehow beat Covid.