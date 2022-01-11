Police stand-off with man who has young son in house enters third day

An error occurred. Please try again.

Talks are continuing into a third day with a man who has his eight-year-old son inside a house which has been cordoned off by armed police in Coventry.

The stand-off involving specially trained officers in the Earlsdon area of the city began after a concern for welfare check by West Midlands Police officers at the address at 12.20am on Sunday.

The 41-year-old is “believed to be armed”, the police have said.

The force said in a statement issued around midnight on Tuesday: “Our priority is the safety of those involved which includes residents who live within the cordon’s perimeter.”

Armed police outside a property in Earlsdon Avenue North (Jacob King/PA)

Armed officers were pictured inside the cordon throughout Monday, which is centred on an address in Earlsdon Avenue North.

Chief Superintendent Pete Henrick, Coventry Police Commander, said: “We understand that this situation is deeply worrying for some local residents and we want to reassure them that we are doing everything we can to bring it to a safe conclusion.

“I ask that people bear with us as specialist officers remain at the scene.”