Mum of mortuary abuser David Fuller victim says inquiry wait ‘not good enough’

By Press Association
January 11, 2022, 2:13 pm
Nevres Kemal (right) speaks to the media after the inquest into the death of her daughter Azra concluded in Maidstone (PA)
The mother of a woman sexually abused by necrophiliac David Fuller says she has had “months of distress” waiting for an inquiry into his crimes.

Nevres Kemal’s daughter Azra Kemal was 24 when she died after falling from a motorway bridge in the dark as she fled her burning car.

She was one of at least 102 women and girls sexually assaulted after their deaths by double murderer Fuller, who worked as a hospital electrician.

Undated handout photo issued by Kent Police of David Fuller, the double murderer who sexually assaulted dozens of corpses in hospital (Kent Police/PA)

Fuller beat and strangled Wendy Knell, 25, and Caroline Pierce, 20, to death before sexually assaulting them in two separate attacks in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, in 1987.

He was handed a whole life sentence for the murders, with a concurrent 12-year term for his other crimes, in December 2021 after being arrested the year before.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid promised a full, independent inquiry into what happened, but Ms Kemal says it is not happening fast enough.

She said: “The Health Secretary has made a pledge to the families and we will hold him to that pledge.

“The families are already distressed, but the proposed chair of the inquiry has yet to get in touch with any of those most affected by this scandal.  They are Fuller’s victims too.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid promised a full, independent inquiry (PA)

“In spite of the assurances given, we haven’t even got to first base yet after two further months of distress, waiting, and wondering. It is not good enough.”

Families of victims whose bodies were abused by Fuller are being represented by lawyers from Irwin Mitchell.

Solicitor Sallie Booth said: “Whilst it is reassuring that the Health Secretary has replaced the (hospital) trust’s internal investigation with the pledge of an independent inquiry, it remains to be seen whether the current proposals will in fact satisfy the assurances given to the families of Fuller’s victims, and whether they will receive the answers and the acknowledgement of accountability they deserve.

“It is apparent that the intention of the Health Secretary is that the ‘new and independent inquiry’ is proposed to be a continuation of the trust’s own internal inquiry, to be chaired by Sir Johnathan Michael, who has worked for the NHS for a number of years, including as chief executive for three NHS trusts.

“Sir Johnathan Michael had been appointed as chair of the trust’s internal investigation prior to the Health Secretary’s announcement.

“It is understandable therefore that our clients are questioning the reality of the ‘independence’ of the inquiry.”

