Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

‘Traffic jam’ caused by people rushing to donate duvets to dog rescue centre

By Press Association
January 11, 2022, 4:05 pm
Hillside Dog Rescue were running low on bedding for their pups before an receiving an influx of duvet donations (Hillside Animal Sanctuary)
Hillside Dog Rescue were running low on bedding for their pups before an receiving an influx of duvet donations (Hillside Animal Sanctuary)

The owner of an animal rescue centre in Norfolk has described the “traffic jam” of cars caused by people donating spare bedding after the sanctuary made an urgent appeal for their pups on Facebook.

Wendy Valentine founded Hillside Animal Sanctuary and Dog Rescue in 1995 and has since cared for a number of animals including dozens of dogs who are waiting to be rehomed and need extra bedding in the winter.

Ms Valentine, from Norwich, said Thursday’s Facebook appeal for duvets led to people “queueing out the door” with spare bedding over the weekend.

“We’ve usually got a good stock of donated bedding but recently we’ve had so much rain,” the 71-year-old told the PA news agency.

Ozzy the dog looking at camera
Ms Valentine said dogs like Ozzy will stay ‘nice and warm’ thanks to the generosity of local people (Hillside Animal Sanctuary)

“The dogs go out and we use towels to dry them off (but) there’s only so much you can do and we have to change the bedding more often.

“We just ran very low and advertised on Facebook and in the local paper and we’ve had people queueing up outside with donated bedding.”

Hillside Animal Sanctuary’s post on Facebook, which has accumulated around 900 shares, read: “We have become in urgent need of old bedding.

“If you live locally and have any old or spare (non-feather) duvets or blankets, our dogs would be so grateful for them to snuggle up into during the winter.”

Ms Valentine estimates around 100 people showed up to bring duvets for the dogs, either to the Frettenham or West Runton sanctuaries in Norfolk.

“John, who works with me, he looked at the CCTV camera and you could see people queueing outside the door,” she said.

“At one point we had a traffic jam outside from people bringing the bedding.”

Cindy the dog at Hillside Animal Sanctuary
Ms Valentine said people were ‘queueing out of the door’ to donate bedding (Hillside Animal Sanctuary)

Ms Valentine said the generosity of local people will make a big difference to the dogs’ comfort as the weather stays chilly.

“They’ve got their plastic beds… but put the (duvets) on and it just makes them cosy and comfy and warm,” she said.

“It’s just nice and cuddly for them.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal