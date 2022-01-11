Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Astronomers take a closer look at dark matter enveloping Milky Way

By Press Association
January 11, 2022, 8:17 pm
The milky way over Bamburgh Lighthouse and Stag Rocks, in Bamburgh Northumberland (PA)
Astronomers think they are one step closer to revealing the properties of dark matter enveloping the Milky Way.

Stellar streams are long filaments of stars produced by the stretching action of tidal forces.

In a new study, experts have mapped 12 streams of stars which they think creates a more accurate picture of how the Milky Way galaxy, which includes our Earth, was created.

The Milky Way has steadily grown over billions of years by consuming or “eating” smaller stellar systems.

University of Toronto Professor Ting Li, lead author of the new research, said: “We are seeing these streams being disrupted by the Milky Way’s gravitational pull, and eventually becoming part of the Milky Way.

“This study gives us a snapshot of the Milky Way’s feeding habits, such as what kinds of smaller stellar systems it ‘eats’. As our galaxy is getting older, it is getting fatter.”

Prof Li and an international team embarked on the Southern Stellar Stream Spectroscopic Survey (S5) to measure the properties of stellar streams.

As part of the study, they looked at the speeds of stars using the Anglo-Australian Telescope (AAT), an optical telescope in Australia.

Co-author, Professor Daniel Zucker of Macquarie University in Sydney, said that unlike previous studies that have focused on one stream at a time, “S5 is dedicated to measuring as many streams as possible, which we can do very efficiently with the unique capabilities of the AAT”.

The properties of stellar streams helps reveal the presence of the invisible dark matter of the Milky Way.

Professor Geraint Lewis, of the University of Sydney, also a co-author, said: “Think of a Christmas tree.

“On a dark night, we see the Christmas lights, but not the tree they are wrapped around. But the shape of the lights reveals the shape of the tree.

“It is the same with stellar streams – their orbits reveal the dark matter.”

As well as measuring speeds, the astronomers can use these observations to work out the chemical compositions of the stars to get clues as to when they were born.

The team now plans to produce more measurements on stellar streams in the Milky Way.

The study will be published in the American Astronomical Society’s Astrophysical Journal.

