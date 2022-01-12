Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rene Magritte ‘masterpiece’ estimated at more than £44 million to be auctioned

By Press Association
January 12, 2022, 4:59 am Updated: January 12, 2022, 11:03 am
Rene Magritte ‘masterpiece’ estimated at more than £44 million to be auctioned (Sotheby’s/ PA)
A painting by Belgian artist Rene Magritte estimated to be worth more than £44 million is to appear in London ahead of auction.

The Empire Of Light, considered to be “a masterpiece of 20th century art”, will be exhibited at Sotheby’s auction house in the capital in March.

The series of paintings depicts a paradoxical image of a night time scene beneath a sunlit sky.

It was created in 1961 for Baroness Anne-Marie Gillion Crowet, the daughter of Magritte’s patron, and has remained in the family ever since.

The baroness and Magritte became lifelong friends and she featured in a number of the artist’s most significant works.

Prior to the auction, The Empire Of Light will be publicly exhibited in Sotheby’s galleries in Los Angeles, Hong Kong, New York and London.

Helena Newman, Chairman of Sotheby’s Europe and Worldwide Head of Impressionist & Modern Art said the work would represent “a new benchmark” for the global art market.

She said: “With its impressive scale, the cinematic painting draws the viewer into Magritte’s timeless world.

“Its immediacy and power encapsulate the ‘star quality’ that places Magritte firmly among the pantheon of the market’s most sought-after artists.

“We could not be more thrilled to start the new year by presenting this show-stopping work in London, where it represents a new benchmark both for the artist and the global art market.”

The pieces will form part of Sotheby’s Modern & Contemporary Evening Auction in London on March 2.

